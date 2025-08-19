 Skip navigation
Malik Nabers returns to practice for Giants

  
Published August 19, 2025 05:11 PM

The Giants activated left tackle Andrew Thomas on Tuesday and he wasn’t the only member of the team’s offense to return to the practice field.

Per multiple reporters, wide receiver Malik Nabers took part in practice for the first time in a couple of weeks. A report this week indicated that Nabers has been dealing with back tightness and he was also sidelined in the spring by a toe injury.

Nabers’s participation was limited to individual work, but he’ll presumably start taking on more work if his body responds well to the first steps back onto the field.

Rookie running back Cam Skattebo was also back at practice for the Giants. The fourth-round pick has missed time with a hamstring injury.