Malik Nabers ruled out for Week 6 vs. Bengals

The Giants will once again be without their best offensive player for their Week 6 matchup against the Bengals.

Head coach Brian Daboll said in his Friday press conference that Malik Nabers will be out for Sunday.

This will be the second missed game for Nabers after he suffered a concussion during the Week 4 Thursday night loss to the Cowboys. He has not practiced all week.

“We’re making progress,” Daboll said, via SNY. “But, again, that’s never anything you want to rush.”

Nabers has 35 receptions for 386 yards with three touchdowns so far this season after New York selected him at No. 6 overall in the spring.

The rest of the Giants’ injury report — including the status of running back Devin Singletary (groin) — will be released later on Friday.