Malik Nabers set for full practice, Andrew Thomas is expected to play Week 1

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was limited during spring workouts because of a toe injury, but the issue isn’t going to restrict him in training camp.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that Nabers is set to be a full participant in the team’s practices. Nabers had 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie season.

While Nabers is set for full practices, left tackle Andrew Thomas is not. Thomas was placed on the physically unable to perform list this week after having season-ending foot surgery last year, but the team is confident he’ll be ready to go for the Commanders in Week 1.

General Manager Joe Schoen said that the team is working to ramp Thomas up for the opener and that he should be ready to play in that game.