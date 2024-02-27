Malik Nabers won’t run, do drills at Scouting Combine

Marvin Harrison Jr. will not be working out at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week and another top wide receiver prospect has made the same decision.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Nabers will not run or do other drills during the event. He will meet with teams and take care of other off-field business with an eye on doing his on-field work at LSU’s Pro Day in late March.

Nabers had 189 catches for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns over his final three collegiate seasons.

While Nabers and Harrison will not work out, former Washington receiver Rome Odunze is slated to go through on-field testing this week.