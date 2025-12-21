Malik Willis dealing with “pretty sore” shoulder after Saturday’s loss

The Packers are short on healthy quarterbacks right now.

Jordan Love left Saturday night’s game against the Bears in the first half with a concussion and Malik Willis played the rest of the way in the overtime loss. Willis took a hard hit to his right shoulder on a sack by Bears defensive end Montez Sweat late in the game, however, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Sunday that Willis is dealing with the aftermath of that shot.

“I’d say he’s pretty sore,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “That’s a legitimate deal that he’s dealing with, and he’s going to be another guy that we’ll see where he’s at as we progress. That further complicates the other problem.”

The Packers do not have another quarterback on their 53-man roster, but they do have former Cardinal Clayton Tune on the practice squad. With Love in the protocol and Willis ailing, they’ll likely have to add another body at the position as they move toward their Week 17 game against the Ravens.