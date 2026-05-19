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Malik Willis: Jaylen Waddle trade was unfortunate, but above my pay grade

  
Published May 19, 2026 04:45 PM

When quarterback Malik Willis agreed to sign with the Dolphins in March, Jaylen Waddle was on the team and was expected to be the club’s leading receiver.

But that changed in a hurry, as days later, Miami traded Waddle to Denver for several draft picks.

How did Willis react to the news of the trade?

“It was unfortunate for sure, to say the least,” Willis told reporters in his Tuesday press conference, via transcript from the team. “That’s a really good player and I would have loved to play with him, but that’s above my pay grade, brother. Out of my hands.”

While Willis’ group of receivers is certainly different without Waddle, the quarterback is still establishing chemistry now during the later stages of the offseason program with players like Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert.

“I think all of them have been doing a great job from top to bottom,” Willis said of Miami’s wideouts. “Everybody has the right mindset to come in and work and just do the best that they can to show what they can do.

“I feel like it’s an opportunity for all of us. It’s a bunch of new faces, whether it’s rookies or guys that have been here, but we’re all in front of new guys for the first time, and we got to try to continue to show what we can do.”