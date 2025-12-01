Marcus Mariota: I loved the call to go for two, unfortunate we couldn’t convert

The Commanders lost 27-26 on Sunday night when a two-point conversion pass was knocked down on the last play of overtime. But quarterback Marucs Mariota says the call was a good one.

Mariota said after the game that the offense was excited that coach Dan Quinn was putting the game on them.

“I loved it. I don’t think there was any doubt in our minds across the board. I appreciate the confidence from Q. It was just unfortunate we were unable to convert,” Mariota said.

Quinn said he knew from the start of overtime that if it came down to tying the game with an extra point or winning it with a two-point conversion, he’d go for the win. He also said the play that was called was a good one. Mariota had Jeremy McNichols open for the winning score, but Denver’s Nick Bonitto got in Mariota’s face, jumped up and swatted the ball away.

“Going into the overtime spot I thought that would be the way we would go,” Quinn said. “That was the strategy all along. It was a play we like. It got batted down, but against man-to-man, that’s one that we practice a lot and we liked it. I hate the outcome, but there was no hesitation. I know when we started, we’re going to score and we’re going to go for two.”

In a disappointing year in Washington, it was one more example of things that weren’t going right. The call was good, but the play didn’t work out.