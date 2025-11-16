Marcus Mariota throws overtime interception, setting up Dolphins’ game-winning field goal

Overtime did not last long today in Madrid.

The Dolphins won the coin toss and chose to kick off, and on the Commanders’ first offensive play, quarterback Marcus Mariota tried to force a pass to tight end Zach Ertz. Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones stepped in front of Ertz and intercepted it, and the Dolphins already had the ball in range for a game-winning field goal.

From there the Dolphins played it safe on offense, handing the ball to De’Von Achane three times to get closer, and then Riley Patterson kicked the game-winning field goal to make the final score Dolphins 16, Commanders 13.

The win makes the Dolphins 4-7, and their season is starting to turn around. Miami remains an extreme long shot to make the playoffs, but what started as a very ugly season is now showing some promise.

The loss knocks the Commanders to 3-8, and they’re one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL. After such a promising season last year, with Jayden Daniels winning the rookie of the year award and the Commanders making a surprise trip to the NFC Championship Game, the 2025 Commanders are going nowhere — except home from Madrid after another disappointing loss.