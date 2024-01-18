Mark Andrews doesn’t blame Logan Wilson for hip-drop tackle

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice for the first time since a serious ankle injury Nov. 16. He was injured when Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson used a hip-drop tackle to bring down Andrews.

The NFL wants to eliminate the hip-drop tackle in the offseason. The league cites statistics that show the hip-drop tackle increases risk of injury by 25 times the rate of a standard tackle.

Wilson insisted he wasn’t trying to injure Andrews, who underwent surgery after the tackle tore ligaments in his ankle and cracked his fibula.

Andrews said Wednesday he would let others decide if the hip-drop tackle should be banned.

“It kind of was just an unfortunate event,” Andrews said, via the team website. “I’m just going to let everybody else do their thing. If they want to ban the tackle, fine. I’m going to go hard no matter what. I don’t blame the guy. He was just playing hard.”

Andrews has been sleeping in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber in an attempt to speed the healing.

He is uncertain whether he will play Saturday.

“It’s how I feel at the end of the day,” Andrews said. “Knowing how good this team is, how good our players are, how good our tight ends are, if I feel like I’m going to be helpful to the team, I’m going to go. If I feel like I’m close but not there, I’m going to let these guys go and hopefully get there next weekend.”