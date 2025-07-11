Randy Moss looks forward to his return to ESPN

After a bout with bile duct cancer, Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss is ready to go for the 2025 season, when he’ll return to his weekly job at ESPN.

“Man, I look forward to it,” Moss told TMZ.com, via AwfulAnnouncing.com. “I miss my crew. Greeny, Alex [Smith], Tedy [Bruschi]. But I really didn’t miss Rex Ryan much because he got on my nerves. Rex, if you are hearing this, I am coming back, so scoot over. . . . [W]e have a great group of guys that I work with that I tremendously missed for two months. ESPN accepted me with open arms, man, I just can’t wait for Week 1 to get back up there with the crew and talk football.”

Moss left the show in November for treatment. He had surgery in late November. He returned for ESPN’s Super Bowl coverage.

“Just being able to experience that was nothing I wish on any man or any human being,” Moss. “But for the fact that God took me through it and brought me out of it back healthy, being able to be back with my family, great support system, and some great doctors around me. Like I said, it was an emotional roller coaster, but the people I met on the way, I’m a blessed man. I’ll leave it at that.”

It’s great news for one of the all-time great players. No receiver had more talent than Randy Moss. Despite all the great receivers currently in the NFL, Randy Moss still has a magic and an aura that none since him have matched.

And he’s from West Virginia. Which, as a West Virginian, has been a point of pride for a long time.