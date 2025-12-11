 Skip navigation
Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman added to injury report; Lamar Jackson full on Thursday

  
Published December 11, 2025 05:04 PM

The Ravens got their quarterback back on the field, but had to add two players to the injury report.

After a rest day on Wednesday, Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Thursday’s session, confirming he’s on track to start against the Bengals on Sunday.

But tight end Mark Andrews (glute) and receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle) were both added to the report on Thursday.

For both, Friday’s participation level may be a key indicator of their Sunday availability.

Andrews is second on the team with 38 catches, 341 yards, and leads Baltimore this season with five touchdowns.

Bateman has 18 catches for 217 yards with two TDs in 11 games.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder) was upgraded to a full participant after he was absent from Wednesday’s practice. Running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (foot), and cornerback Nate Wiggins (foot) were all upgraded from limited to full.

Safety Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles) remained full.