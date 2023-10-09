Mark Andrews: Ravens need to wake up

The Ravens put on a master class on how to lose a game in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

They turned the ball over, dropped passes, had a punt blocked, and blew a chance to score points at the end of the first half by snapping the ball too quickly in a misguided attempt to catch the Steelers offside when they were planning to run the clock down ahead of a field goal. It’s the second time that self-inflicted wounds have played a heavy role in a loss this season and it’s something that tight end Mark Andrews wants the team to put an end to sooner rather than later.

“It’s almost like a sleeping giant, man. We need to wake up. . . . There was a lot there,” Andrews said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “We just kind of hurt ourselves. It’s a part of it. This is a tough game to lose, because you feel like you controlled the whole game. We felt like we could do what we wanted and impose our will, and we still lost the game.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson called the mistakes “little mishaps,” but small individual errors add up to a lot of missed opportunities and the Ravens can’t afford them if they’re going to win games on a regular basis this season.