Mark Davis on firing coaches and GMs: When I make a hiring mistake I’d rather fix it

Raiders owner Mark Davis knows he doesn’t seem like he showed much patience with head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager David Ziegler, whom he fired just a year and a half after hiring. But Davis says that if a new hire is not working out, it has to be corrected.

Asked about the coming offseason, in which he will hire his fifth head coach and fourth GM since inheriting the team from his father, Davis said with a smile, “I’m getting good at it,” according to TheAthletic.com.

“You got to get it right. You got to get the whole structure right so that everybody’s working together,” Davis said. “The left hand has to know what the right hand is doing. That’s the goal: to start with getting people with passion for football and people who are unafraid to work. It’s not a 9-to-5 job; it’s an eight-days-a-week job. We’re trying to build something. I want to have patience, but I understand that when I make a mistake, I’d rather fix it. I can’t sit on it. I’ve got to fix it right away. That’s something that’s tough to do because you’ve got people with families and lives involved. That’s the hardest part of making the change, but there’s so many other people involved that rely on you to make the right decision.”

Raiders fans need Davis to get it right: They’re poised to miss the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven seasons, and the one coach who actually got them to the playoffs, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, was let go to bring in McDaniels. Davis hasn’t been getting it right, and the results have shown on the field.