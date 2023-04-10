 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mark Ingram wants to keep going, at age 33

  
Published April 10, 2023 06:38 PM
Running back Mark Ingram won the Heisman Trophy in 2009 and became a first-round draft pick in 2011.

Now 33, he hopes to continue his NFL career.

In an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, via AL.com, Ingram said Monday that he plans to keep going. And he attributes his longevity to reduced wear and tear, thanks to sharing touches with other tailbacks.

Splitting time, splitting backfields has been a blessing ,” Ingram said. “But it’s also been frustrating at times because I felt like on several occasions or had I had the opportunity to be a feature guy, a bell cow, knowing I wake up Sunday knowing I’m going to get 20 touches, I think that’s a little different. But I don’t have any regrets. Every time, I just try to take advantage of my opportunities, try to take advantage of my role within the offense and maximize my touches any time I had the opportunity to touch the ball.

“I think sharing backfields, I think not getting overloaded with 300 carries a season for like five or six seasons in a row, I think that has helped me make it to Year 13 and still have a good body where I feel strong, I feel explosive, I feel like I can contribute and produce at a high level. But also just mentally as well -- physical, emotionally, all that. That’s why I think I still have that drive and that hunger and desire and I think that has something to do with me sharing the ball, splitting time, even in college.”

Ingram had only 62 carries for 233 yards in 2022 with the Saints. His most recent 1,000-yard season came in 2019, a Pro Bowl year with the Ravens.

He has 8,111 career rushing yards, 50th on the NFL’s all-time list. He needs only 56 yards to catch Maurice Jones-Drew, and another five after that to match Priest Holmes.

Whether Ingram gets an opportunity to do that remains to be seen. At this point, teams may wait for the draft and its aftermath before signing running backs on the wrong side of 30.