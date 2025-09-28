 Skip navigation
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
Glenn's 'authenticity' hasn't translated to wins
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith ruled out for Ravens

  
Published September 28, 2025 06:39 PM

The Ravens defensive injuries aren’t showing any signs of stopping.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and linebacker Roquan Smith both left Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with injuries in the first half and the team ruled them out for the rest of the day in the third quarter. Humphrey has a calf injury and Smith hurt his hamstring.

The Ravens placed defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington on injured reserve Saturday. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive tackle Travis Jones are both inactive due to injuries.

All of the absences have helped the Chiefs offense and the home team leads 30-13 heading into the fourth quarter in Kansas City.