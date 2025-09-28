Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith ruled out for Ravens

The Ravens defensive injuries aren’t showing any signs of stopping.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and linebacker Roquan Smith both left Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with injuries in the first half and the team ruled them out for the rest of the day in the third quarter. Humphrey has a calf injury and Smith hurt his hamstring.

The Ravens placed defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington on injured reserve Saturday. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive tackle Travis Jones are both inactive due to injuries.

All of the absences have helped the Chiefs offense and the home team leads 30-13 heading into the fourth quarter in Kansas City.