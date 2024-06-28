Marquez Valdes-Scantling worked out with Aaron Rodgers this week

Bills wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent some time training together this week.

Valdes-Scantling, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay from 2018 to 2021, said on FS1 that he and Rodgers found a practice field in Los Angeles and got some work in this week.

“Me and Aaron have been great friends since I’ve been in Green Bay. I hit him up, told him I was coming out to L.A., and said, ‘Let’s run some routes,’” Valdes-Scantling said. “So we got it in, went out to some high school, and ran some routes together. We’re good. It was good.”

Rodgers was an unexcused absence from the Jets’ mandatory minicamp, for reasons that have still not been explained by either Rodgers or the Jets. But while we don’t know what Rodgers was doing that was more important to him than mandatory minicamp, we at least know from Valdes-Scantling’s comments that Rodgers is in his home state of California and is back at work on football.