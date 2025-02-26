Marshall edge rusher Mike Green denies sexual assault allegations: I’ve done nothing wrong

The reason for edge rusher Mike Green’s dismissal from Virginia had not been made public. Green, who played the past two seasons at Marshall, revealed Wednesday he was the subject of two allegations of sexual assault, including one at Virginia, and both of which he denies.

Green said, via TheAthletic.com, that he has “done nothing wrong.”

“There’s accusations out there. I’ve never been questioned,” Green said. “I’ve never been asked. Nobody ever asked me a question about what happened before I departed from Virginia. It was just accusations that caused me to leave.”

Green led the country in sacks last season with 17 and is projected as a first-round draft pick.

Green said he is open about the accusations, because he has nothing to hide and did nothing wrong. He clarified that one allegation against him came in high school and another in an anonymous report at Virginia, which prompted the school to suspend him.

He said he will answer all questions from teams about the allegations.

“I’m not worried at all. . . . I have no concerns, and I have no problem with talking to these teams about it because I know who I am and I know the truth,” Green said. “Everybody else that thinks they know the truth. That’s not my concern right now.”