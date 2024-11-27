Marshon Lattimore to practice with Commanders for first time Wednesday

The long wait for Marshon Lattimore to get on the field for the Commanders may be coming to an end.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told reporters at a press conference that Lattimore will take part in practice with the team on Wednesday. That will mark the first time he has been a participant in practice since being acquired in a trade with the Saints early this month.

Lattimore has a hamstring injury that also sidelined him for his final game in New Orleans. Quinn stopped short of saying that he’ll be in the lineup against the Titans on Sunday,

“We’re pumped to get him back on the field,” Quinn said, via JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. “It’s hard to predict.”

The Commanders have lost three straight games and anything Lattimore can do to help them right the ship will be a welcome addition to the mix.