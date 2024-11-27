 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bucsatpanthers_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
nbc_csu_titansatcomm_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Titans vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_giantsatcowboys_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Chargers
PFT’s Week 13 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bucsatpanthers_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
nbc_csu_titansatcomm_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Titans vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_giantsatcowboys_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Chargers
PFT’s Week 13 2024 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marshon Lattimore to practice with Commanders for first time Wednesday

  
Published November 27, 2024 12:42 PM

The long wait for Marshon Lattimore to get on the field for the Commanders may be coming to an end.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told reporters at a press conference that Lattimore will take part in practice with the team on Wednesday. That will mark the first time he has been a participant in practice since being acquired in a trade with the Saints early this month.

Lattimore has a hamstring injury that also sidelined him for his final game in New Orleans. Quinn stopped short of saying that he’ll be in the lineup against the Titans on Sunday,

“We’re pumped to get him back on the field,” Quinn said, via JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. “It’s hard to predict.”

The Commanders have lost three straight games and anything Lattimore can do to help them right the ship will be a welcome addition to the mix.