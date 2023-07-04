Mason Crosby preparing for 17th season despite remaining unsigned

Mason Crosby is one of several veteran kickers still without work. Crosby, though, continues to workout, expecting to get a 17th NFL season.

His time in Green Bay likely is over, with the Packers having drafted Auburn kicker Anders Carlson in the sixth round. But Crosby isn’t ruling out anything.

“Never count anything out in this game,” Crosby told Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin, via Rob Reischel of Forbes. “Weird stuff happens every year, and you never know. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Crosby is the Packers’ all-time leading scorer with 1,918 points. Last season, he made 25-of-29 field goals, a ninth season of at least an 80 percent success rate and his career percentage is 81.4.

The Cowboys are among the teams still in search of a kicker.

“I’ve done it for a long time. I’m a known entity,” Crosby said. “Teams would probably just want to see that I’m ready to go, and I have a little bit left in me.”

Crosby’s three-year, $12.9 million contract expired after the 2022 season, and he remains a street free agent like Robbie Gould, Ryan Succop, Randy Bullock and Brett Maher.

“I’m getting myself ready for training camp and feeling good,” Crosby said. “I’m excited for what this next opportunity holds, and we’ll see what happens.

“It’s been unreal that this is the first time in 16 years that I’ve been a free agent. Been so fortunate and really thankful that through all these years I’ve been able to get a deal done with the Packers before I ever tested the market. So, it’s a little bit unknown.”