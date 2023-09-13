Matt Eberflus on possibly deactivating Chase Claypool: Looking at all options

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool’s effort in the Week One loss to the Packers has come under scrutiny and Claypool may not get a chance to improve on it in Week Two.

It would be charitable to call Claypool’s commitment to blocking half-hearted against Green Bay last Sunday and head coach Matt Eberflus said at his Wednesday press conference that he has spoken with Claypool about where the receiver fell short in the opener. Eberflus was asked if the team has considered deactivating Claypool in favor of Equanimeous St. Brown for this week’s trip to Tampa.

“We’re looking at all possibilities right now,” Eberflus said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “I’m not going to talk about who’s going to be up or down for the game for obvious reasons. We’re looking at all things to make our team better.”

Claypool is in a contract year, but the promise he showed with the Steelers in his first two seasons was hard to find before last year’s trade to Chicago and it’s been totally missing in action since that point. We’ll find out this weekend if he’ll get another opportunity to show it is still there against the Buccaneers.