Matt Eberflus will decide “soon” if Caleb Williams will play in Hall of Fame game

  
Published July 25, 2024 02:36 PM

When the Bears play their first preseason game next Thursday, will Caleb Williams be on the field?

Head coach Matt Eberflus wasn’t quite ready to say during his press conference following today’s practice. But he did note that the club will decide on that “here shortly.”

“We talked about it, had lengthy conversations about it during that personnel meeting — had it with the coordinators before that,” Eberflus said. “So, we’ll make a good decision here soon.”

Whether or not Williams suits up for the matchup, Eberflus noted that Chicago has benefited from the extra practices that come with playing in the preseason opener, helping to get the No. 1 overall pick ready for Week 1.

The Bears will begin practicing with pads later this week, but Eberflus noted that what Williams is working on won’t change much.

“Run game, footwork, and then in the walk-throughs making sure that he controls the pace with him in and out of the huddle, making sure all those reps are good,” Eberflus said. “Those are the two things he’s working on.”

The Bears will take on the Texans in Canton next Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.