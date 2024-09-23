Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love doing everything in his power to be out there

The Packers lost starting quarterback Jordan Love near the end of a season-opening loss to the Eagles. They did not see their season go down the drain, though, winning both games backup Malik Willis has started in his stead.

Still, the Packers are working to get Love back “as soon as possible,” coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, via Dominique Yates of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The sprained medial collateral ligament in Love’s left knee is healing as he was able to return to practice on a limited basis last week. He was questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans but ended up being inactive after going through pregame drills and conditioning.

LaFleur said this week will be similar for Love.

“I’m sure he’ll be limited,” LaFleur said. “Then work it day-by-day.”

Love participated in some team drills last week, but the Packers are taking a deliberate approach in his return.

“I think anybody that saw what happened to him, that’s a legitimate injury,” LaFleur said. “He’s working through it. He’s doing everything in his power to be out there. We want him out there.”

Willis completed 13 of 19 passes for a career-high 202 yards and a touchdown and added 73 rushing yards and a touchdown against his former team. Love is helping Willis, who arrived less than a month ago in a trade from Tennessee, in the meeting room, in practice and from the sideline.

“Jordan has been awesome. He’s always been a good teammate from the day he got here,” LaFleur said. “I thought throughout the course of the week, helping Malik out, giving him little pointers and coaching points, I think he’s done a phenomenal job with the communication. He stands right by me on game day. If he sees something, he tells me. If Malik needed a play call, he’s standing right there to let me know. He’s been excellent on the sideline. I can’t say enough about him.”