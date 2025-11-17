 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt LaFleur on keeping Malik Heath home: I’m going to keep that between our team

  
Published November 17, 2025 10:53 AM

The Packers did not have receiver Malik Heath for Sunday’s game against the Giants, as he also did not travel from Green Bay due to a coach’s decision.

Asked about that after the 27-20 win over New York, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur declined to shed much insight.

“I’m just going to keep that between our team. It’s just one of those decisions,” LaFleur said in his press conference. “But I will say this about Malik, he’s definitely a valued member of our team. He does a lot of good work for us, and I look forward to seeing him tomorrow.”

In nine appearances this year, Heath has six receptions for 86 yards. He’s been on the field for 33 percent of offensive snaps and nine percent of special teams snaps in games played.