Matt LaFleur on keeping Malik Heath home: I’m going to keep that between our team

The Packers did not have receiver Malik Heath for Sunday’s game against the Giants, as he also did not travel from Green Bay due to a coach’s decision.

Asked about that after the 27-20 win over New York, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur declined to shed much insight.

“I’m just going to keep that between our team. It’s just one of those decisions,” LaFleur said in his press conference. “But I will say this about Malik, he’s definitely a valued member of our team. He does a lot of good work for us, and I look forward to seeing him tomorrow.”

In nine appearances this year, Heath has six receptions for 86 yards. He’s been on the field for 33 percent of offensive snaps and nine percent of special teams snaps in games played.