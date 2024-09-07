Matt LaFleur puts Packers’ mistakes on “things that we did as a staff, quite frankly”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur says he and his assistant coaches needed to do a better job in Friday night’s loss to the Eagles.

“There’s a lot to clean up,” LaFleur said. “It was definitely a sloppy game from us. I think there was some uncharacteristic things that we did as a staff, quite frankly, and that trickled down to our players, so we’ve got to look at ourselves hard in the mirror and find ways to get better, because tonight, obviously, wasn’t good enough.”

LaFleur said he’s not pointing the finger at anyone but himself when he looks at who needs to do better.

“It starts with me, and goes down to our staff, and then to our players,” LaFleur said.

After a long trip home from Brazil to Green Bay, the Packers will host the Colts in Week Two, in a game when LaFleur hopes to see fewer mistakes. Including from himself and his coaches.