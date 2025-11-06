Matt LaFleur: The NFL didn’t ban the tush push, and we have to find a way to stop it

The Eagles play the Packers on Monday night, which means the team that uses the tush push will face the team that proposed banning it this offseason. Asked about it today, Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t in the mood to discuss the vote that kept the tush push legal.

“I’m not going to get into it. It is what it is. The NFL made a decision and we have to find a way to stop the play, and it’s a tough play to stop,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur said he hopes his defense keeps the Eagles’ offense from having only one yard to go for a first down so that the Eagles won’t be in a position to run the tush push.

“The best way to stop it is to not to allow it to happen, in regards to, you can’t allow them in those short-yardage situations,” LaFleur said. “Because you know exactly what they’re going to do, and they’ve been successful at it, obviously.”

LaFleur declined to say what the Packers’ defense’s strategy will be against the tush push.

“We’ll always have a plan. I guess we’ll have to wait and see,” LaFleur said. “There’s fundamentals and techniques that I’d rather not get into. We can have a conversation after the game.”

Although the Packers have run the tush push with Jordan Love in the past, LaFleur said he doesn’t like running the play because he doesn’t want Love taking a lot of hits in a big pile of players. But the Eagles have had success with Jalen Hurts doing it, which means the Packers have to be ready for it on Monday night.