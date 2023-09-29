Matt LaFleur: We got our ass kicked, if I knew why it wouldn’t have happened

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not in a cheery mood after Thursday night’s 34-20 loss to the Lions.

Asked what caused the Packers’ struggles in the first half, LaFleur suggested that just about everything went wrong, and he didn’t appreciate the question.

“We sucked,” LaFleur said. “We got our ass kicked. If I knew, it wouldn’t have happened. That’s a BS question.”

As LaFleur got more questions about what went wrong, his answer didn’t change.

“They whooped us. They manhandled us. Again, if I knew the answer to that, it wouldn’t have happened,” LaFleur said.

The Lions led 27-3 at halftime, and LaFleur called that “humiliating.”

“Give Detroit a lot of credit. They came in and whooped us pretty good,” LaFleur said. “They manhandled us, really, in every phase.”

The 2-2 Packers are now a game behind the Lions in the NFC North, and they’ll have some time to regroup with an extra-long work week before their next game on Monday, October 9, against the Raiders.