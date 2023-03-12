 Skip navigation
Matt Milano agrees to two-year extension with Bills

  
Published March 12, 2023 09:09 AM
Linebacker Matt Milano’s stay in Buffalo is set to run through at least the 2026 season.

The Bills announced that Milano has agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension. His contract was previously set to void after the 2024 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Milano’s new deal will result in $6 million in salary cap savings for the Bills this season.

Milano was a 2017 fifth-round pick and has spent his entire career with the Bills. He is coming off a season that saw him selected as a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the first time in his career. Milano had 99 tackles, three interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries on the way to receiving those honors.