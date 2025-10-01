 Skip navigation
Matt Milano, Ed Oliver back at practice for Bills

  
Published October 1, 2025 03:43 PM

The Bills got two key members of their defense back on the practice field on Wednesday.

Linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle Ed Oliver took part in practice on a limited basis. Milano missed the last two games with a pectoral injury while Oliver has missed three games with an ankle injury.

The Bills have continued winning without the two starters, but their return to action would still be a welcome development for this week’s matchup with the Patriots.

Linebacker Dorian Williams (knee) was the only Bills player to miss Wednesday’s practice. Right tackle Spencer Brown (calf) remained limited after returning to practice last Friday and tight end Jackson Hawes (ankle) also landed in the limited category.