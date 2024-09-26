Matthew Stafford: Caleb Williams is obviously immensely talented, he’ll have a great career

It was all the way back in 2009, but Matthew Stafford was once a No. 1 overall pick making his first few starts for an NFC North team.

Stafford and the Rams will face a quarterback in a similar situation this weekend when the club plays the Bears in Chicago.

In his Wednesday press conference, Stafford was asked about the challenges he faced during his rookie year and what advice he’d give to Williams as a fellow young QB.

“Mine was tough for sure,” Stafford said. “We were a team in a lot of transition at that point. It’s a long time ago, trying to remember all of it. There were some big-time highs and there were some big-time lows, as far as my play and our team’s performance. It’s all a learning opportunity [and] a chance to find what you can do [and] what you can’t do.

“He’s obviously immensely talented. He makes plays every single week that you see on TV that blow you away as a quarterback. I sit there and go, man, that is some incredible stuff. I’m sure there are plays he wants back, like all of us. He seems like a sharp kid, obviously, really talented. I’m sure he’ll figure it out more and more as he continues to play. I’m sure he is going to have a great career.”

Through three games, Williams has completed 59 percent of his passes for 630 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. He had his best passing day so far last week, throwing for 363 yards with his first two touchdowns, albeit with two picks. Williams has also rushed for 67 yards.