Matthew Stafford finds it “cool” that young QBs now look up to him

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is 36 years old and entering his 16th season. It doesn’t seem that long ago that he was asking Brett Favre for advice.

Now, he’s the mentor, with Caleb Williams and C.J. Stroud among those looking up to him.

“It’s humbling,” Stafford said, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “I remember being in their shoes thinking the same thing about [Hall of Fame QB] Brett Favre and [Hall of Fame QB] Peyton Manning when I got to go against those guys at the beginning of my career. I’m not putting myself in that same breath, but the older guys. It was a really cool experience. I’ll never forget playing Brett when he was in Minnesota and I was in Detroit, and he came up to me and was like, ‘Hey man, I’m a big fan.’ I’m like, ‘You can’t say that to me, right? I’m the fan of you. I’ve been watching you play for forever.’ So it is cool. It’s humbling that these guys are paying attention and as big of fans as they might be of me, I wish nothing but the best for those guys.”

Stroud lauded Stafford earlier this summer during an appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, saying he’s a fan of Stafford’s and calling him a “dog.”

Stroud said after Thursday’s joint practice with the Rams that he respects Stafford’s toughness, how he uses his eyes to manipulate defenders and his ability to change his arm angles on throws.

“I wasn’t trying to be a fanboy or nothing,” Stroud said about the podcast. “I just asked a lot of questions. I tried to just learn, and he was really honest with me and wasn’t mean, which I appreciate, so I am definitely a huge fan of his. Definitely one of my favorite quarterbacks of all time. I feel like sharing a field with him was dope.”

Stafford has a resume that will at least get him Hall of Fame consideration, though 2023 marked only the second Pro Bowl of his career.