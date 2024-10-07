 Skip navigation
Matthew Stafford has back soreness, is expected to be fully available after bye

  
Published October 7, 2024 06:00 PM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was on the list of players dealing with injuries at head coach Sean McVay’s Monday press conference, but he isn’t expected to miss any game action.

McVay said that Stafford is dealing with back soreness after Sunday’s 24-19 loss to the Packers. The Rams have a bye this week and McVay said that he expects Stafford to be a full participant in practice when they return for Week Seven.

Stafford was 29-of-45 for 260 yards, a touchdown and an interception on Sunday. He was sacked three times and hit 10 times as well.

Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder), tackle Alaric Jackson (knee), defensive tackle Braden Fiske (shoulder), and safety Kam Curl (back) are also banged up, but McVay said they are all expected to be ready to go after the bye.