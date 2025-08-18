 Skip navigation
Stafford situation has hit 'level for concern'
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Matthew Stafford is practicing on Monday

  
Published August 18, 2025 12:40 PM

For the first time in this year’s training camp, Matthew Stafford is on the field.

The Rams posted a video to social media showing Stafford is participating in practice. This comes after Los Angeles did not confirm if Stafford had gone through his Saturday workout over the weekend, noting head coach Sean McVay would address the situation on Monday.

While it’s currently unclear how much Stafford will participate, multiple reporters on the scene note Stafford is taking snaps during individual drills.

Stafford, 37 and entering his 17th pro season, has been dealing with a disc issue in his back.

In 2024, Stafford completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.