Matthew Stafford: Moving on from bad games comes easy for me

Matthew Stafford has had a lot of good days during the 2025 season, but the Rams quarterback is no stranger to bad days.

Stafford went through his share of rough times while playing 12 years for the Lions and it hasn’t always been roses in Los Angeles, which is illustrated by the fact that he is the NFL’s active leader in interceptions. Two of his 192 career picks came in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers and Stafford also lost a fumble in that game, but his long history in the league has left him confident in his ability to turn the page.

“I’ve played in a lot of games now, so [moving on] just feels like it comes easy to me,” Stafford said, via the team’s website. “It doesn’t mean that I don’t care about each and every single one of them and do everything I can to try and help us win each and every one of them. But I do know that, unless it’s the last game of the year, there’s another one coming, and you better be ready for it”

The Rams’ loss knocked them out of the top position in the NFC playoff picture, but Stafford shrugged that off as well by noting that “I’ve never had it, so I couldn’t tell you” how important it is to the team’s chances. With a lot of big games ahead for all of the NFC contenders, the Rams could find themselves back at the top if Stafford’s rebound comes as quickly as he believes it will.