Matthew Stafford on Cooper Kupp trade chatter: “It comes with the territory”

As the trade deadline approaches — and as the Rams struggle through a 2-4 season — receiver Cooper Kupp’s name has firmly emerged in trade talk. On Tuesday, reporters asked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford how he handles such noise.

“I’m a fan of the league so you hear those things,” Stafford said. “To be honest, we are pro athletes. We are professional football players. We’ve dealt with this kind of stuff before and we understand it comes with the territory. [We] don’t put much into it because that’s a disservice to what we’ve got going on here. We’ve a short week and a really good opponent to try to prepare for. That’s our full focus. I know that’s where he stays too. [I] don’t worry too much about that stuff.”

How hard is it to compartmentalize?

“I feel like it’s a lot easier for us to do than it probably is for family members and all that kind of stuff,” Stafford said. “They’re spending all day on their phone looking at that stuff. We’re spending all day looking at film and trying to get ready for an opponent. That part of it makes it easier for us.”

Stafford wasn’t asked about the possibility that he’ll be traded. The question he fielded focused on whether he was involved in past trade-deadline rumors.

“I don’t know, maybe,” Stafford said. “You guys would have to fact check me on that, I’m not sure to be honest with you. If I was in there, I’ve forgotten about it.”

He might be in there this year. If the Rams are thinking about trading Kupp, why wouldn’t they also be thinking about trading Stafford?

With two weekends of games to go until the deadline arrives, all it takes is one injury to a starting quarterback on a contending team to open the door for a new beginning for Stafford. Unless the Vikings decide to hit the upgrade button and bring Stafford back to the NFC North.