Matthew Stafford reiterates that he plans to return in 2023

Matthew Stafford reiterated Monday that he is not retiring.

Sean McVay has a decision to make about his future as head coach of the Rams, but Stafford said that will not impact his plans.

Stafford, 34, initially announced he would return in 2023 on his wife Kelly’s podcast on Dec. 20.

Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Rams a year ago, with $57 million fully guaranteed in March. That money becomes vested if he can’t pass a physical by then.

He had an injury-plagued season that began with a procedure on his right elbow in the offseason, limiting him in training camp. Stafford played in only nine games because of concussions and a neck injury that landed him on injured reserve Dec. 3.

Stafford, though, said Monday he is “really confident” about his health.

“I feel really good about where I’m at,” he said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

Stafford threw for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2022.