Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matthew Stafford reiterates that he plans to return in 2023

  
Published January 9, 2023 10:52 AM
nbc_pft_seanmcvay_230109
January 9, 2023 09:14 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss what's next for Sean McVay after the Rams head coach declined to shoot down questions about his future.

Matthew Stafford reiterated Monday that he is not retiring.

Sean McVay has a decision to make about his future as head coach of the Rams, but Stafford said that will not impact his plans.

Stafford, 34, initially announced he would return in 2023 on his wife Kelly’s podcast on Dec. 20.

Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Rams a year ago, with $57 million fully guaranteed in March. That money becomes vested if he can’t pass a physical by then.

He had an injury-plagued season that began with a procedure on his right elbow in the offseason, limiting him in training camp. Stafford played in only nine games because of concussions and a neck injury that landed him on injured reserve Dec. 3.

Stafford, though, said Monday he is “really confident” about his health.

“I feel really good about where I’m at,” he said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

Stafford threw for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2022.