 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Stafford throws 400th career touchdown pass

  
Published November 9, 2025 05:18 PM

Matthew Stafford looked like he was going to try to run for a 4-yard touchdown. The Rams quarterback thought better of it as he rolled right, seeing the 49ers defense blocking his path.

Then, it appeared he was going to throw it away and live to see another day.

Davis Allen, though, popped open at the back of the end zone. The 4-yard touchdown throw to Allen was the 400th of Stafford’s career.

He joins Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539), Aaron Rodgers (517), Brett Favre (508), Philip Rivers (421), Dan Marino (420) and Ben Roethlisberger (418) in the elite club.

Stafford is 11-for-16 for 139 yards and two touchdowns, with his first scoring toss going to Puka Nacua for 22 yards.

The Rams lead the 49ers 21-0.