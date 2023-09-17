Matthew Stafford throws 6-yard touchdown pass, Rams and 49ers tied 10-10

It’s still early, but so far the Rams are keeping up with their division-rival 49ers on Sunday.

Running back Kyren Williams caught a 6-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter to tie the score 10-10.

Los Angeles didn’t provide much resistance on San Francisco’s first drive, with running back Christian McCaffrey taking in a 14-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a 7-0 lead.

After the Rams got on the board with Brett Maher’s 43-yard field goal, the 49ers looked like they’d have another opportunity to get into the end zone after a Christian McCaffrey 51-yard run put them in L.A. territory. But Rams head coach Sean McVay successfully challenged a play on third-and-6 that reversed a completion to Brandon Aiyuk. San Francisco likely would’ve gone for it if the pass were completed, but the team settled for a field goal instead making it 10-3.

On the ensuing drive, quarterback Matthew Stafford completed a 20-yard pass to rookie Puka Nacua on third-and-4 to get L.A. into San Francisco territory. An unnecessary roughness penalty then gave the Rams first-and-goal at the S.F. 6. From there, Stafford found Williams in the backfield and the running back did the rest for a 6-yard touchdown.

Aiyuk does not have an injury status and has come back in the game. But he’s taken a couple of tough hits on the field. FOX sideline reporter Laura Okmin noted that 49ers trainers have been massaging his neck on the sideline.