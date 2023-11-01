Matthew Stafford will not practice Wednesday

The Rams will kick off their practice week without quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford injured his right thumb in last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys Rams head coach Sean McVay said at his Wednesday press conference that Stafford will not practice with the team. McVay said that injured reserve is not a consideration and called the quarterback day-to-day when it came to his status for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

“You use all the time necessary for a player like him because of his obvious reps and experience,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website.

Brett Rypien is the No. 2 quarterback for the Rams. They tried to bring former Ram John Wolford back, but he opted to move from the practice squad to the active roster in Tampa. They signed Dresser Winn, who spent training camp with the team, to the practice squad on Wednesday.