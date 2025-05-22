Maxx Crosby: Ashton Jeanty is a hell of a worker, hell of a player

Count Maxx Crosby among the players who are excited to see what running back Ashton Jeanty can do.

After Wednesday’s OTA practice, the Raiders’ star defensive end was asked about his impression of the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft and told reporters that Jeanty has been “awesome.”

“Ashton is a great kid,” Crosby said in his press conference. “I’ve been able to know him before he got drafted here. ... But he’s a great kid, humble kid, I think — just the fact that a kid like him could have went anywhere in the country and decided to stay at Boise State and go out there and have the best year at running back, I think, arguably, he ever had. But just shows the testament to the type of person he is.

“So, it’s been awesome. It’s only been a couple weeks with him, but I love the kid. He’s a hell of a worker, hell of a player, and excited to be teammates with him.”

Jeanty won several national awards for his outstanding 2024 season at Boise State, also earning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2023 and 2024.

He has a chance to make a significant impact as a rookie with a revamped Las Vegas offense under head coach Pete Carroll and coordinator Chip Kelly.