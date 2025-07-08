Maxx Crosby happy with the culture Pete Carroll is creating: “Not fake energy”

At 73, Pete Carroll is the NFL’s oldest head coach. But this offseason he was running around the practice field as he has throughout his coaching career, and that’s making an impression on the Raiders.

Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby says the way Carroll builds a culture is contagious, and there’s excitement brewing in the Raiders’ locker room.

“He’s true to that. It’s not fake energy,” Crosby told Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “And it’s not just him, it’s the assistant coaches, the whole building. It just feels different. . . . Pete creates that culture where everyone knows it’s hard. You’re going to work your ass off, but you’ve got a whole group and an organization of people that all got to be on the same wavelength and go in the same direction. That’s one of the hardest things you could do.”

Crosby has become one of the best players in the NFL during his time with the Raiders, but he hasn’t experienced a lot of team success. With Carroll in the fold, he’s feeling more confident about winning energy starting from the top and filtering its way through the team.