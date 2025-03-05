 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesfa_250304.jpg
Williams, Sweat, Baun head toward free agency
nbc_pft_slay_250304.jpg
Eagles reportedly will release Slay
nbc_pft_jimmyjohnsonretires_250304.jpg
Jimmy Johnson announces broadcasting retirement

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesfa_250304.jpg
Williams, Sweat, Baun head toward free agency
nbc_pft_slay_250304.jpg
Eagles reportedly will release Slay
nbc_pft_jimmyjohnsonretires_250304.jpg
Jimmy Johnson announces broadcasting retirement

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Maxx Crosby: I think Aaron Rodgers is going to have a big year, I hope it’s in Las Vegas

  
Published March 5, 2025 04:16 AM

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby would love to play with Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

Crosby said on his podcast that he believes Rodgers is due for a bounce-back season this year, and that Las Vegas would be the perfect place for that.

“First year after an Achilles is one of the hardest things to do,” Crosby said of Rodgers’ disappointing 2024 season. “I think with all the doubt, all the negativity around Aaron Rodgers, ‘Oh, he needs to retire,’ things like that, he’s getting cut by the Jets, I think he’s going to come back and have a — I know he’s 42 or 41, but I think he’s going to have a big year this year, and I hope it’s in our town.”

Rodgers turned 41 last season and played some of the worst football of his career, but Crosby thinks that his 2023 Achilles injury was to blame for that, and a healthy and motivated Rodgers will be a different player this season.

“I think this year, fully healthy, full offseason, my prediction is he’s going to have a great year,” Crosby said.

The Raiders tried to get Matthew Stafford from the Rams but weren’t able to pull it off. If they turn their attention to another veteran quarterback, it could be Rodgers. Crosby hopes it is.