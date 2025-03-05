Maxx Crosby: I think Aaron Rodgers is going to have a big year, I hope it’s in Las Vegas

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby would love to play with Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

Crosby said on his podcast that he believes Rodgers is due for a bounce-back season this year, and that Las Vegas would be the perfect place for that.

“First year after an Achilles is one of the hardest things to do,” Crosby said of Rodgers’ disappointing 2024 season. “I think with all the doubt, all the negativity around Aaron Rodgers, ‘Oh, he needs to retire,’ things like that, he’s getting cut by the Jets, I think he’s going to come back and have a — I know he’s 42 or 41, but I think he’s going to have a big year this year, and I hope it’s in our town.”

Rodgers turned 41 last season and played some of the worst football of his career, but Crosby thinks that his 2023 Achilles injury was to blame for that, and a healthy and motivated Rodgers will be a different player this season.

“I think this year, fully healthy, full offseason, my prediction is he’s going to have a great year,” Crosby said.

The Raiders tried to get Matthew Stafford from the Rams but weren’t able to pull it off. If they turn their attention to another veteran quarterback, it could be Rodgers. Crosby hopes it is.