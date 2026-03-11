Maxx Crosby reportedly failed Ravens physical

So what happened with the trade that would have sent Maxx Crosby from the Raiders to the Ravens?

Early indications, based on multiple reports, are that Crosby failed his physical.

Frankly, it feels like something more than that. And the Raiders seem to be pissed about what happened.

“The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby,” the Raiders said. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

The Raiders didn’t say Crosby failed the physical, which is always an express term of any trade. The Raiders said the Ravens “backed out of our trade agreement.” This implies that the Ravens exercised their prerogative to say, “Sorry. We changed our mind.”

Or, as good friend and Run-PFT/Run-KFC/McDonald’s Big Arch co-taste tester Michael Holley texted on Tuesday night, “Those are fighting words.”

The Ravens, meanwhile, have said nothing.

What was the reason for the failed physical? Was it the knee on which Crosby recently had surgery? Was it something else?

And here’s the thing about team-imposed physicals. The doctor — who is employed by the team conducting the physical — has plenty of discretion. If the doctor wants to find something, he will.

So, yeah, get your popcorn ready. Or your McDonald’s Big Arch. This could get good.