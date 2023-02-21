 Skip navigation
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Mecole Hardman had core muscle surgery on Tuesday

  
Published February 21, 2023 06:17 AM
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman missed much of the season and Super Bowl LVII due to what was called an abdominal injury and he’s having it surgically repaired on Tuesday.

Hardman posted a picture of himself in surgical garb and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he’s being operated on by core muscle specialist William Meyers in Philadelphia.

Hardman missed the final nine games of the regular season and the first game of the playoffs because of his injury. He returned for the AFC Championship Game and had four touches while playing 15 offensive snaps, but aggravated the injury and went on injured reserve before the Super Bowl. He had 25 catches for 297 yards and four touchdowns and four carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns before getting hurt.

The 2022 season was the final one on the 2019 second-round pick’s rookie contract, so Hardman is set for free agency in March if he does not re-sign with the Chiefs before the start of the new league year.