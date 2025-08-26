 Skip navigation
Mecole Hardman, Isaiah Simmons among Packers cuts

  
The Packers are parting ways with a pair of veteran free agent additions to the roster as they make their way to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, wide receiver Mecole Hardman and linebacker Isaiah Simmons will both be released.

Hardman had 12 catches for 90 yards in 12 games for the Chiefs last season. He also ran five times for 62 yards and a touchdown while seeing time as a returner.

Simmons was a 2020 Cardinals first-round pick and he spent the last two seasons with the Giants. He appeared in every game in both his years with the Giants, but his playing time fell sharply in 2024.