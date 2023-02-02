 Skip navigation
Mecole Hardman won't practice, doubtful for Super Bowl

  
Published February 2, 2023 08:17 AM
The Chiefs will be without three wide receivers for Thursday’s practice and head coach Andy Reid cast serious doubt on getting one of them back for Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles.

Mecole Hardman returned to action in the AFC Championship Game after an extended layoff due to a pelvis injury, but was forced out of the win over the Bengals after aggravating it. He was listed as out on Wednesday’s estimated practice report and Reid said Thursday that he is not expecting Hardman back in Arizona.

“I doubt that he’ll make the Super Bowl. He was not going to be denied the other day. That’s a tribute to the kid. He push himself like no other. He’s a tough, tough kid,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Things look better for the team’s other injured wideouts. Kadarius Toney (ankle) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee)won’t practice, but Toney did take part in the walkthrough and Reid said he’s optimistic about Smith-Schuster being well enough to go on February 12.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed remains in the concussion protocol and will not practice Thursday.