nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones' contract remarks don't 'hold weight'
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson's contract

Mekhi Becton proud he dug himself out of “that dark hole” he was in before Eagles

  
Published September 2, 2024 08:22 AM

There’s a lot of new in Mekhi Becton’s life as the 2024 season gets underway.

Becton is playing a new position with a new team as he has made the move to right guard after signing with the Eagles as a free agent this offseason. Becton hasn’t officially been named the starter for Friday’s opener against the Packers, but he’s been getting the first-team work and spending the summer with the Eagles has allowed to him to have some new feelings after struggling with injuries throughout his four years with the Jets.

“Most proud of?” Becton said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I feel like I’m most proud of me having fun again. I’m starting to have fun again. I’m having a smile on my face every day. I feel like that’s what I’m most proud about. I dug myself out of that dark hole that I was in previous years. I feel like that’s what I’m most proud of.”

The Eagles are preparing to play their first game since center Jason Kelce’s retirement and his absence will have a big impact on the offensive line. A healthy and productive Becton can help limit any negatives as the Eagles try to become the first NFL team to win a game in Brazil.