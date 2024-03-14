Mekhi Becton to visit Bengals today

With a need at offensive tackle, the Bengals are getting a look at free agent Mekhi Becton.

Becton will visit the Bengals today, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Bengals need an offensive tackle after Jonah Williams, who started every game at tackle for the Bengals the last two years, signed with the Cardinals in free agency on Wednesday.

Becton has been a starter when healthy, including 16 starts last season for the Jets, but his health is a major concern. Becton has a history of knee injuries, and through four NFL seasons he has played in just 31 games while missing 36.

If the Bengals are convinced that Becton can stay healthy, he could be a solid option, as his talent is undeniable. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 363 pounds, he’s one of the biggest players in the NFL, and he was the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.