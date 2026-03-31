Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan: False to say we aren’t trying to win now

The Dolphins’ trade of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos was the team’s latest offseason move to elicit questions about their goals for the coming season.

Moving Waddle while parting ways with a slew of other veterans in moves that have left the team with significant dead cap money has led many to suggest that the Dolphins are looking at 2026 as a year to focus on building for the future while passing on doing all they can to compete in the present.

General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan was asked about that perception during an appearance on PFT Live this week and Sullivan called it a “false” premise. While he acknowledged that he and head coach Jeff Hafley stepped into “a unique situation,” Sullivan insisted that the roster maneuvers are being done with an eye on trying to win right away.

“I have incredible faith in Jeff Hafley’s ability to lead,” Sullivan said. “I know that he and his staff will have this team ready to play and we’re going to show up and compete. Where it goes, it goes. We’ll build this thing out for the future, but we’re here to win now as well. Make no mistake about it.”

Sullivan noted that a lot of players on the Dolphins roster are on one-year deals, which does create a lot of motivation for players to put their best showings on tape. Whether players in that contractual position for a team coming off a poor season are the right ones to create a winner is a question that will be answered in the fall.