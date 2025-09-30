 Skip navigation
Miami leads 10-0 after Darren Waller’s TD

  
Published September 29, 2025 08:03 PM

Tight end Darren Waller is making his debut with the Dolphins tonight. He didn’t waste any time having an impact.

On fourth-and-goal from the 4, Waller leaped over Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and managed to get both feet in bounds in the back of the end zone. It was the Dolphins in front 10-0 with 9:20 left in the first half.

It was Waller’s second catch of the night. He has 18 yards.

Waller last played a game on Jan. 7, 2024, to end the 2023 season. He retired after that season but decided to unretire, and the Giants traded him to the Dolphins in the offseason.

He missed the first three games with a hip injury.

The Dolphins drove 96 yards in 15 plays after Jets running back Braelon Allen’s fumble on the Dolphins 4-yard line. Jack Jones punched the ball out, and Minkah Fitzpatrick recovered it.