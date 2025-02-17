Micah Parsons: Defensive coordinator change is challenging, but part of being a pro

The Cowboys have made another defensive coordinator change this offseason.

Mike Zimmer is out a year after replacing Dan Quinn in the wake of his move to become the head coach of the Commanders and Matt Eberflus will now be running the defense in Dallas. Defensive end Micah Parsons missed four games, but picked up 12 sacks in the 13 games he played under Zimmer so he handled that change without much difficulty.

Parsons said last week that picking up another new scheme isn’t ideal and will have its complications, but it’s also just a fact of life in the NFL.

“It’s just learning a new system and getting another coach’s adjustments to how I like to play, what I like to do . . . and implicate me,” Parsons said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, it is challenging with a third [defensive coordinator] and is obviously not the greatest thing in the world but, I mean, that’s part of being a pro. You’ve got to make adjustments.”

Parsons has been one of the best defensive players in the league since he joined the Cowboys, so there’s little reason to think that his transition is going to be at the top of the list of problems for the team to overcome this offseason.